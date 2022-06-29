Popular period-tracking apps raise privacy concerns after overturning of Roe v. Wade

OB-GYN Dr. Jessica Shepherd and Senior National Policy Reporter Anne Flaherty discuss the legal implications of using period-tracking apps in some states that have banned abortions.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live