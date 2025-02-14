What potential health conditions could be causing my hair loss?

ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton answers your health questions and shares tips for choosing the best chocolate.

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live