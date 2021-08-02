Transcript for Race to vaccinate

Those were just a few of this 7500 vaccinated health care workers and got to be in the stands. During the Super Bowl last night not much of a game it looked like they were sitting in a packed stadium and are actually joined by 30000. Cardboard cut outs in the crowd. For safety including. My son. Who is there courtesy of his mom meanwhile there is growing concern that Super Bowl parties could cause a new surge in Covert nineteen cases just as vaccinations are picking up. More than 41 million people have gotten at least one dose. As Johnson & Johnson waits for emergencies authorization. Of its single dose vaccine. Are even pilgrim is inside at Johnson & Johnson manufacturing facility in Baltimore. People what are you saying there. This is where the magic cap and they're actually making vaccine and that stainless steel by a reaction you can see here about trying to me and that they will be making all of the designated doses for Johnson & Johnson here and Emergent Biosolutions which is in Baltimore. Maryland now if you may remember Johnson and Johnson's contract with the US government is for a hundred. Million vaccine doses like I said that's all happening here. And they've been ramping up for this for quite some time through most of this pandemic. Working on this vaccine so that the way and Johnson & Johnson gets fat emergency use authorization which we are expecting to see. Happened at the end of the month that these vaccines are able to go immediately to people and that people can immediately start giving the vaccine guys. Smiling up so even fill them in Baltimore thanks Ciba.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.