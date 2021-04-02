Transcript for Race is on to vaccinate low-income communities

Groups are working together across the country to make it easier for low income people and the elderly to get vaccinated. I'm Victor canto has a closer look at one interfaith effort in Florida trying to help those who need it most he Victor. Diane this is a one of a kind event we are inside of a synagogue in aventura Florida. Yet three faiths coming together with one common goal submitting those most in need and so you have Jews Muslims and Christians. Many who have sure doubled to make an appointment to get the vaccine or coming from underserved communities we heard from leaders have. Each faith. They were all for all for this plan here's what's actually happening. People are receiving doses of on the other side of the partition of the come their way on this the synagogue making sure that they don't have any. Adverse reactions fifteen to thirty minutes Florida's governor was here as well he's been a big proponent of these. Faith based vaccination efforts this is the first time though brief scene three face come together we heard from one Muslim men right after he got the vaccine he told us. This is his first time inside of a synagogue we asked him if he was skeptical at all about coming here he said absolutely not. The end of the day bottom line this is a place of worship he's also had a lot of trouble getting the vaccines have did not think twice. But coming here today Diane great to see people coming together for something so important Victor candor thank you.

