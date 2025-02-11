The real reason behind rising autism rates

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain, according to the CDC.

February 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live