Reality check on the race for a vaccine

More
Johns Hopkins University senior scholar Dr. Amesh Adalja discusses progress in “Operation Warp Speed” and whether Russia’s COVID vaccine is actually viable.
7:13 | 08/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reality check on the race for a vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:13","description":"Johns Hopkins University senior scholar Dr. Amesh Adalja discusses progress in “Operation Warp Speed” and whether Russia’s COVID vaccine is actually viable.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"72363515","title":"Reality check on the race for a vaccine","url":"/Health/video/reality-check-race-vaccine-72363515"}