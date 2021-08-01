Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Researchers unveil inflatable COVID-19 ward
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:54","description":"Researchers in South Korea have unveiled a blow-up \"negative pressure\" hospital ward for isolating and treating COVID-19 patients.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"75133280","title":"Researchers unveil inflatable COVID-19 ward","url":"/Health/video/researchers-unveil-inflatable-covid-19-ward-75133280"}