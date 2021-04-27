Return of Johnson & Johnson vaccine elicits mixed reactions

More
Some people around the country say they trust science and are willing to get the J&J vaccine, while others say they do not want to risk it.
1:10 | 04/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Return of Johnson & Johnson vaccine elicits mixed reactions
Well I think didn't tell me want one shot. I don't want to. Ever get a blood money Diana died from the virus anyway right ahead in the it's a single time. Back from everything I've heard and heard a lot rattle lot and I would say yes you know stop she is saying get every camp and Gonzales then grandeur of healthcare and Melinda saying get whenever you can say yes I would I would get it. On the other hand right now we're pen name and didn't know these women. You know. My blood clots it. I'd be very concerned about nine. How I would not want to I'm honored a whole. Tickets yeah. Only my arm is still higher rate after they gave me but I definitely am dramatic color movies of cards. So that's really just a personnel decision and you have to get this diet if they're risking his Wear a bit. Do you. Ready to. I would just say. Extra science. Catherine signs signs as best.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"Some people around the country say they trust science and are willing to get the J&J vaccine, while others say they do not want to risk it.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"77351417","title":"Return of Johnson & Johnson vaccine elicits mixed reactions","url":"/Health/video/return-johnson-johnson-vaccine-elicits-mixed-reactions-77351417"}