RFK Jr. says people should not take medical advice from him during House hearing

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended the massive cuts to the department's workforce and laid out his priorities for the Trump administration's proposed budget.

May 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live