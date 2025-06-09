RFK Jr. says he is removing all 17 members of CDC's vaccine advisory committee

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Monday he is removing all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee.

June 9, 2025

