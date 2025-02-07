The rise of counterfeit botox

ABC News’ Juju Chang reports on an esthetician facing crimes for allegedly injecting clients with counterfeit botox and the dangers of using it.

February 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live