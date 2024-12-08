Most rural hospitals have closed maternity wards, new study finds

Jessica Shepherd, M.D., chief medical officer of hers, joins ABC News Live to discuss the effects of hospitals closing their labor and delivery departments.

December 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live