Transcript for Rutgers University infectious disease specialist dies in India

Smoke from thousands of funeral pliers dark in the Indian sky near New Delhi. The official death count from Colbert is nearly 2000. Every day. But most believe it's a much higher even than that. Now a Doctor Who practiced for fifty years in New Jersey. Is among the dead. CD packaging him doctor B nick appeal it didn't want to appear on TV but she was married to doctor race gender Kabila. For forty years before they divorced a decade ago. He was an infectious disease specialist at Rutgers and doctor Kabila says he was a brilliant physician. Steve SOB and then you wouldn't quite like magic it's good. And that the professors of medicine. Did they give elected he would come to him and asking if they covered everything. Soccer cup through I had plenty of good reason to stay here and the United States where he was safe he was 81 years old definitely in the age group most vulnerable. To the virus. He also had diabetes and heart complications. He decided to god and it Dolly anyway of one point what can we would only in Wendi so he went when he going to school full when B. No place on earth has been ravaged sold viciously so quickly as India where the official death total approaches 200000. Much of the nation is approaching a locked down but there has been little progress in a place with a billion and a half people. And a government that seems to think things will get better. Like a miracle. Have been trying to say to them with everything goes very well. She will be horrible for the next couple weeks at least Jean are music what are. Their I didn't have any or. Right everything basically it. Gosh you may have -- lives and Scotch plains New Jersey with his wife and family but he went to India to take care of his dying father. Now he can't leave because he needs an appointment with a shuttered US embassy to return to America. Are found. I don't know and it even burst. The next available appointment at the embassy is in February 2022. Jim Dolan channel seven Eyewitness News.

