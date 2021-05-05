-
Now Playing: India health experts work to control COVID variant
-
Now Playing: Indians in US feel helpless as COVID-19 ravages communities on subcontinent
-
Now Playing: Biden Administration shifts vaccination focus
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: White House vaccine coordinator: ‘We have to continue to build confidence’
-
Now Playing: Are there studies being done on male birth control?
-
Now Playing: Latest on COVID-19 vaccine for teens
-
Now Playing: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces 2-week pause in reopening plan
-
Now Playing: President Biden gives update on vaccines
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Severe weather alert as storms tear across US
-
Now Playing: Is the end of the pandemic on the horizon?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: More states lift COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline
-
Now Playing: First responders falling through the cracks: EMTs battle PTSD, depression on the job
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 3, 2021
-
Now Playing: States across US ease COVID-19 restrictions
-
Now Playing: Hospitals in India overwhelmed, families struggle
-
Now Playing: Maintaining mental health amid a pandemic