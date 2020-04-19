Sara works out with wellness guru Melissa Woodhealth

More
Looking for your new go-to at-home workout? Melissa uses the MWH method with just your body weight to make it easy for everyone at home.
35:21 | 04/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sara works out with wellness guru Melissa Woodhealth

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"35:21","description":"Looking for your new go-to at-home workout? Melissa uses the MWH method with just your body weight to make it easy for everyone at home.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70234369","title":"Sara works out with wellness guru Melissa Woodhealth","url":"/Health/video/sara-works-wellness-guru-melissa-woodhealth-70234369"}