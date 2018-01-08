Transcript for Could soccer 'heading' lead to greater brain injury for women than men?

And a study shedding some light on head injuries in soccer researchers have found that head butting the ball appears to harm women's brains. More than men is the brain scans show distinct patterns of damage doctors say it may explain why female soccer players are more likely to report. Concussion systems symptoms that is I played soccer for eight years. By the way that proves I'm right into insurance and Greta I have had did not quite.

