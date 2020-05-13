Transcript for Social distance ambassadors to patrol beaches

607 some Jersey Shore beaches will have a new kind lifeguard this summer with social distancing ambassadors making sure everybody stays safe. It's part of Cape May county is six feet saves lives can't thank. Teams and special vests will walk the boardwalk and popular spots like wildwood and Ocean City to make sure people are social distancing. The volunteers and staff from the county Health Department will also had a literature about how to stop the spread of the virus. Big city hit a remarkable. Milestone in the midst of this cope with nineteen crisis according to the City Council. It has been 58 days since there was a Benz and there's been a pedestrian traffic death that's the longest stretch. Since the city began tracking such a says six statistics in 1983. The pandemic. Has cleared the city's normally bustling in congested streets and less people are going out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.