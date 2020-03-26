Transcript for As the need for social distancing intensifies, people turn to video conferencing

Welcome back everyone as the need for social distancing intensifies so many people are turning to video conferencing for things like work. Education solicit socializing and more joining us now to talk us through the impact of this increased traffic it zooms. Chief marketing officer Janine Pelosi Jimmy thinks are talking with us this afternoon I know you've been very busy. For people who have been living under a rock and are familiar with him at this point explain what it is and how it differs from other video conferencing platforms. A quirk thank you so much for having me Amy. We knew the video platform that allowing up to release date has not bad to our colleagues are the only our friend. On multiple life goes on your job hop mogul how glad. A lot of Big Ben had and you help and and then merely a productive way. And that you the globe continuing your education during the critical time. Now my own children are resuming their classrooms right now when I know you've seen so much change. Since this pandemic so you're currently the number one free apps in Apple's App Store how are you handling all of this increase traffic. Yeah really mean it can no human built for scale also with the current health crisis we're ensuring never bound plane traffic across all the time some. Erratic and how he learned he had an all we have a world class engineering team when he about security I'm featured at his word. That we enable IP all. I mean really hurt but do you think those look and security are expected virtual waiting or that you can control and people actually. Enjoy your meeting. Yeah I mean short term obviously we're seeing the huge benefit of this but what do you believe the long term impact will be. What will this pandemic have had on telecommuting as a whole. Cleanup so. It's not only do you know what the world is not going to be the payment that was a couple of months ago and where that actually level dollar. But really now I'm looking like working remotely. Telemedicine and I'm using video communicate whether it it we York. Your colleagues or your family thought no way so I employment that it early enough speed up yet not an. It kind of technology if you and I should mention I mean obviously this is used for business and for classrooms but there are some fun features eye on. Pushed playing around with some of the virtual background you can feel like you're on vacation when you're not on this Sunday parents and kids could appreciate together at home correct. Absolutely. Because doesn't touch up my your brain so many aviary to have a you know hormone imperial and home. You know little plays like got a along life. Yet they certainly do we appreciate it all zoos Geneen Pelosi thanks for helping us all stay connected. Thanks for being with us today.

