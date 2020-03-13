Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Social distancing is key to stopping coronavirus
And and turner. The.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:47","description":"Social distancing is a public health intervention.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69586302","title":"Social distancing is key to stopping coronavirus","url":"/Health/video/social-distancing-key-stopping-coronavirus-69586302"}