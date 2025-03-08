Should we still be 'springing' forward?

Dr. Sudha Tallavajhula, the medical director of the TIRR memorial Hermann neurological sleep medicine center, discusses the impact that daylight saving time has on our health.

March 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live