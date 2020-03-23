Transcript for Staying sane with your spouse

Many couples are going into their second week of being inside the house all day with each other. And while being quarantine is a must during these time to contest any relationship. So counseling specialist Eric got and Philip was here are here to give us some tips on how to cope so. Face your being with us now when asked givers have you all are dealing with being quarantined as a family. We were crying 24 hour today and holding on for dear life. Now we. We're certainly could very fortunate where we have grooming Oklahoma office we have our kids here with us where you know what plugged in a very very fortunate but we do things are tells us they're announces shall. About yes let's let's talk a little bit about that in my husband I are doing great too but I definitely felt some tension yesterday so. What are some ideas to get along with your spouse when everybody is. Filled with anxiety. You know Gephardt and. One of the biggest tool liberty right now think that certainly showing up at her office are hoping officer since is. Person or mustard really know your that would. And when to integrate just like fills that things can be great back because we're sort of also close together. When we bouncer out of her mate whether it's. Should their candidate Dirk Graham senior crane he. That's the time really she knew her new code here in space based and shoot early ticket proactive step that he can't keep both. Whether to back into the bedroom were going up and I think he needs handy as a separate yourself from the viewers whether to hear it from here out. We really can't just say your men different planes down needed in just five minutes away. Yes sometimes it's just a little bit of space do you have any suggestions about what activities you could do on your own to get some of that space. Like they're consenting you know if you go to another room that's fantastic. And that's actually something that we're having couples to as far as. You try to help keep their relationship tight red suited you know again and noticed that you feel and the little edgy things a little tight a minute set up a few minutes something else you like amigo. Sequester myself you know. It broom closet that he gave to give your partner space to be able to have the apartments secured note here separates us at La advocates are. Where you're an. At and didn't really making an effort this is critical and then when you're and that's based. The review. And so for some people physical activation and quote. We're talking about something intense pushups stretches but whatever you're doing Greek speaking birthing. Their system down calms things indigenous let's face it acted again. You know quarantine independent. Yes that is not easy hot and now I know we're we're a little bit tight on time but. What are some ways couples can keep the spark alive during this time. What yeah I think the beauty is that right that what sparked sparked the connection that is also what we're about his being you know this it's better actually attracted to each other. Remember is that you don't when we first get together we do lots of things for our partner. Right we're thinking about them sending notes were buying flowers are doing all of these things. We're also taking care of ourselves we show up and bring our a game we're dressed well we became well these taxes that exists you don't wanna treat this quarantine situation and welcome to actually sick. One long day we're just in sweats and matched our operating in all the and you don't cheat sheet metal I think even treat it like it you know some extended apria time to. All of I love though didn't I didn't hit let's just shower and get out of our pajamas that's like the most important thing we didn't know right now. Erica and Philip was here thanks so much for joining us we appreciate any important than educating our MMI.

