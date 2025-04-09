Stem cell transplant restores vision in patient who was blinded after injury

Nick Kharufeh's vision was restored after receiving a stem cell transplant in 2020. He now advocates for the treatment, hoping it will be the "next big thing."

April 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live