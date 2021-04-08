Transcript for Students head back to school in Georgia as mask debate rages

Today's also the first day of school for students in Clark County Georgia where every one on school property is required to Wear a mask. Current hospitalizations. In Georgia are at levels we haven't seen since February. And now the city of Athens is instituting its own last mandate even as the governor says he will not impose. Any new mask rules let's bring in chief academic officer Clark Kenny school district Brendan gaskins. For more on this Brennan thanks so much for being here I know today was the first day of school so. Has it gone. Things are going very depressed and asked who is how exciting for educators. Downer to see a lot of smiling basis and students a lot of our. Areas are teachers are excited as students aren't in school zone is numbered. So Brennan as we mentioned everyone on school property is required to Wear a mask regardless of their baction eight vaccination status. So tell us why you made that decision and the reaction that you're getting now from teachers and families. We wanted to make it easy requirement for our students and our teachers are damaged follow talks we have conversations about. What are the requirements are vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated individuals and we just came to the conclusion that it would be easier require everyone. See you Wear masks and we received a lot of great support from our employees and our teachers handyman are meant there are some. I'm individuals are happy with the decision about our largely proceed great feedback from guests Saturday everyone so properties or asks. In Clark County. Less than one in five eligible children have been vaccinated how concerned are you. About cases in hospitalizations. As the school year moves power particularly since most kids still can't be vaccinated. It is amid concern about whereas the superintendent and I we meet our district staff. I'm everyday and every morning about a live update numbers to assess community spread to assess what's going to honor our buildings we want to be it would seem to admit. I'm at a moment's notice that need to go back to learning unit cost classrooms all rules it is a great concern who wanted to burst into society as well as our staffs are. And the delta variant red in his said CBS transmissible. Now as chicken pox each infected person can infect about. Eight or nine people we just talked to a doctor in Arkansas who said he's got kids in the hospital on ventilator is now. So what happens if a student or teacher test positive or if a classroom. Has an outbreak what's the plan. So we learn from last year that we are a much he utilized technology. Really seamlessly so we are rated intended to virtual Larry that we need to get which works well learning more. Where are able to Paul's classes or. An extended amount kind of media and one thing that he's communicated to our staff and Arsene inspectors say. You still say you had certain style conscious goal we've seen a lot of success will encourage people to stay home sometimes it will be minutes Matt. Hope they do does not it does not to encourage them just common truly help. Current chief academic officer Clark County school district branding desk n.'s Brent thanks so much for being on. Brendan.

