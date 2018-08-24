-
Now Playing: Harvard professor calls coconut oil 'pure poison'
-
Now Playing: New study cites 'no safe level' when it comes to alcohol consumption
-
Now Playing: How to find the best energy bar for you
-
Now Playing: Breastfeeding linked to reduced risk of stroke later in life
-
Now Playing: How changing the way you sit can help decrease back pain
-
Now Playing: This woman is tackling 50 Ironman-distance triathlons in 50 days
-
Now Playing: How much should parents pressure picky eaters?
-
Now Playing: A look into low carb versus high carb diets
-
Now Playing: Man prepares for remarkable hand transplant surgery: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Hollywood mogul falls ill, close to death in less than 24 hours: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Doctors struggle to diagnose man's mysterious illness: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Man has successful hand transplant after almost 18-hour surgery: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Hand transplant recipient, doctor get surprised by Captain Sully: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Hand transplant recipient thanks doctors who first saved his life: Part 6
-
Now Playing: 4 ways to ditch the babysitter and work out with your kids
-
Now Playing: Long lingering pesticides may increase risk for autism: Study
-
Now Playing: Consumer Reports claims heavy metals were found in popular baby foods
-
Now Playing: Health groups push for stricter FDA regulations on e-cigarette liquids
-
Now Playing: Work out like Jennifer Aniston with these 10 moves from her boxing trainer
-
Now Playing: Sleep loss can make people more isolated and lonely: Study