Transcript for New study cites 'no safe level' when it comes to alcohol consumption

A major new global study is sounding the alarm about alcohol consumption warning that there's no safe level when it comes to drinking. Researchers looked at that on twenty million people they found just. More than 2% of women and nearly 7% of men die from alcohol related health problems every year in. They concluded as a result the risk for cancer that. Organ damage and other harm outweighs any benefits for most people we've posted the full study on our web site eighteen fans are kind.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.