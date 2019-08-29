Transcript for Surgeon general issues advisory on risks of marijuana use by youth, pregnant women

We're here today eight we all share serious concerns. Now one of America's most important health challenges. Substance abuse. Especially among our nation's youth. I'm grateful to work for a president who takes this issue incredibly seriously. President trump recognizes substance abuse for what it is. The health issue with serious and tragic effects on far too many American lives. The president serious concern with America's health and the risks of addiction. Is one of the reasons why he recently donated his second quarter salary to promote the advisory that the surgeon general is releasing today. The advisory makes clear that marijuana. Poses substantial risks for the developing brain. At discourages youth and pregnant women from using this dangerous drug. The advisory. Like all of our work on substance abuse is grounded in the best science we have. In our work on the oak Buick crisis for instance I've made very clear that this administration. Sees addiction as a national challenge. Not a moral failing. And that we are committed to advancing scientifically based approaches. Like the use of medication assisted treatment for hope you'll use disorder. That same grounding in the sciences what spurred the surgeon general to issue this advisory. The first surgeon general's advisory on marijuana since the one issued by C. Everett Koop in 1982. Especially as the potency. Of marijuana has risen dramatically over the last several decades. We don't know everything we might want to know about the struck. But we do know what number of things. It is a dangerous drugs. For many can be addictive. And it's especially dangerous for adolescents. And pregnant women. Because of what we know about how it affects the developing brain. We need to be clear. Some states laws on marijuana may have changed. But the science has not. And federal law has not. Moreover because the concentration. Of TH CN marijuana has tripled. Over the past few decades. The science suggests marijuana use carries more risk than ever. It is fun it is a fundamentally different product both in potency. And methods of use than what existed several decades ago. Rattle lessons he used marijuana the potential harm to the brain is real. Serious. And document. Marijuana can affect brain development and cause deficiencies and attention memory decision making and motivation. Chronic use has been linked to declines in IQ. And when a pregnant woman uses marijuana. THC can add to the babies' brain and poses risks for its development. A risk that continues during breastfeeding. Worrying late marijuana use is also linked to risk for an early onset of psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia. And the association strengthens with more frequent use stronger T eight C contact. At earlier first use of marijuana. As surgeon general it's my job to communicate the science about health to the American people. It in my travels around the country had been to many of your State's I've had the opportunity to listen. To not heard from communities and importantly from clinicians and places like California. Colorado. Washington Alaska. Organ in Oklahoma. And over and over again I hear great and rising concern about the rapid normalization of marijuana use. And the impact that eight false perception of its safety it's having on our young people. In on a pregnant women. You know this but at that today 33 states have legalized marijuana in some way and in those states. Even in the ones that have only approved marijuana for purported medicinal use. High school students reported decline in their proceeds harmful list of the truck. Marijuana is now the third most commonly used illicit substance and adolescents. Behind Al hall and and 2017 new marijuana users between the ages of eighteen and 25 rose by almost 30%. And more than nine million more than 9000012. To 25 year olds reported marijuana is from the prior month. And pregnant women marijuana is now actually be most commonly used illicit drugs. Between 2002. And 27 seen marijuana use among pregnant women double. And while the perceived harm of marijuana is decreasing. As the secretary articulated the scary truth is that the actual potential for harm is increase. Not enough people now the today's marijuana is far more potent than in days past. The amount of THE the component responsible for euphoria and intoxication. But also for most of marijuana documented harms has increased three to five fold over the last few decades. And that's before you take into account concentrated form such as animals oils and waxes they can increase THE delivery even further my much of an additional. Threefold. Or if I like to say this ain't your mother's marijuana. So why does this matter. What the science tells us the higher the THC delivering the higher the risk. We've seen an increase in emergency department visits for psychosis. Overdose an accidental injections. And nearly one in five people who begin marijuana use during adolescence become addicted. That's scary to me if the dad of a fifteen at thirteen and a nine year old son gonna say it again. Nearly one and five people who begin marijuana use during adolescence become addicted you can become addicted to marijuana.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.