Some synthetic braiding hair contains harmful chemicals, study says

According to a study by Consumer Reports, there are multiple chemicals found in some synthetic braiding hair, and heating the hair may release what are known as volatile organic compounds.

March 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live