Texas doctor says children hospitalized for measles, not quarantine

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed Wednesday that children were hospitalized in Texas for quarantine purposes. However, a Texas doctor said they were there for measles.

February 26, 2025

