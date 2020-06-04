Transcript for Thousands of Americans have been lost to COVID-19

With corona virus cases surging across the country the death toll in the US has now surpassed 101000. And federal health officials say the next two weeks will be the deadliest for Americans. The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment it's going to be the hardest moment. For many Americans and their entire life. For too many that no means already here Detroit bus driver Jason Hargrove posted this video expressing his frustration. Over a passenger who didn't cover Koppel on the bus we are we here. Public workers go on our job from a major army didn't sit down there. D.'s after his post Hargrove got sick with Kuby nineteen himself. And passed away a weak leader now his family is begging the public to take the pandemic seriously. You don't. In San Diego Mary Lou armored detective for the Santa Rosa police department. Passed away from the virus or family heartbroken unable to visit her in the hospital. Each. Let me. They're weak get pictures. It's not that we where. Scott blanks of Los Angeles was only in his thirties his family says yet asthma as a child but detainee treatment as an adult he went to the hospital twice after developing a fever and cough that led to pneumonia. And finally got tested for coop in nineteen. Arianna Slater credit it's our crop it's thought blanks passed away two weeks after his first hospital visit. In Houston John Sharma called the last time he saw his parents before his mother passed away from the virus. But mama's you know pictures hadn't shared stories of Stanley and not knowing else going to be or less are here. His father also tested positive. Thankfully his symptoms are mild in New Orleans legendary saints kicker Tom Dempsey known for making what was once been longest field Poole an NFL history. Passed away of corona virus complications. These are just some of the faces behind the numbers we report on every gate their families and friends morning. Pleading with the public to do their part to protect people's lights like social distancing and covering up a cough or sneeze. Early at who that ABC news Los Angeles.

