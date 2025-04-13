Tips on how to deal with stress

Author Dr. Judith Joseph and Dr. Adjoa Smalls-Mantey join ABC News Live to discuss stress awareness month.

April 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live