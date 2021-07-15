Top Tennessee health official says she was fired over teen vaccine outreach

ABC News’ Linsey Davis talks with Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who says she was fired for sharing how minors can get vaccinated without parental consent, as the state ends childhood vaccine outreach.
8:14 | 07/15/21

