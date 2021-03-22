Transcript for Trial data shows promising results for AstraZeneca vaccine

I'd bring an emergency physician an ABC news medical contributor doctor Darian saddened for more on this doctor -- how does this sort AstraZeneca vaccine compared to the eyes Herman Deanna. And J&J vaccines. Well let him first off it's good news and not that we're hearing that this vaccine is proving to have efficacy results that are above that minimum 15% so far as you stated. We have efficacy results and preventing symptomatic disease about 80% and a 100% efficacy in preventing hospitalization and death. And so apparently it seems to be quite an. Hopeful to be honest with you but of course whenever we're studying vaccines. During an ongoing pandemic in the settings Marion is difficult to quickly compare one vs the others but I do think this'll be helpful tool inviting coated nineteen. The whole and we weren't weren't trying to ease any concerns about side effects that this vaccine what are your thoughts on that should any concerns. I think that the steps that were made in terms of pausing the rollout to assess and make sure that this association that we solve these possible clotting disorders. Does not have any cause and leaders of the vaccine and so I think that is completely appropriate. Now I do agree with something that he said which is is that as we studied initially 30000. Of course we the wall luckily we did not see any adverse tax. As we roll this vaccine out more to millions of people. We are bound to see some subtle relations and I will say that whenever we see these signs and adverse effects of possibility that we have to take a step back and ask the question. What is deep. Crowd angry and that's really the most important question now relative to these disorders that we saw deep background rate that occurs in the general population without the presence of nineteen vaccines. Was relatively higher than what we've seen in its associations and now that they make the question this is something that we've seen normally in the population and now we're just be more vigilant or is this awesome those questions have yet to be equally ends in Britain science. I am I am confident in the process with the FDA more data to write what out of a healthy understanding exactly what's going on. So if it's approved how much of an impact do you think this vaccine could have on vaccinations you're in the US. Tremendous I think right now we're we are currently exceeding two million days and that brings us and the trajectory of adding that 70% vaccine induced her to new media urged. By this summer around June would add some leniency that a week to bring that number closer to lessen ABC results early June and possibly made and so also to note that this vaccine artist who knows whose body can be sorted more easily and can be distributed more easily answered that allows more availability of vaccine will be more accessibility and so I think he'll be quite oh -- My doctor Darren sentinel is great to have you thanks doctors and thank you.

