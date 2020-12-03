Transcript for Trump discusses COVID-19 with Ireland PM

We're all very much honored with the prime minister of Ireland and we've. Known each other now for quite awhile and we have a great relationship. And a great relationship with Ireland and we have a lot to discuss. We will. OB. Talk about the obvious and will also be talking about the virus since it. The world as he they've canceled a big soccer games. Championship games and a lot of other games they've. A lot over in Europe and all over the world so this is a beat world problem. We've taken some bold steps we took the original boldest step of low and close very early with China. It helped us save thousands of lives. And we went very early would Europe and I think that'll likewise be very good and hopefully we get it back together very quickly in terms of re establishing. With China that storm track is something happened. Fairly quickly does it made a lot of progress over the last. 34 weeks and certainly would you are we think we can go hopefully very quickly to have some hot spots that are really bad but. We'll get them better German Airgas has some problems now. France has some problems some pretty big problems in Italy of courses. Probably record setting in terms of what they've gone through Italy's have a very aren't. But we think will reestablish very quickly once this ends and it's just a question of time can go. Pretty quickly and stay away from people and wash your hands into of the things that was supposed to be doing. A little bit anyway but it'll be it'll go very quickly I know that. We just talking that Ireland's closed their schools and maybe had to ask the prime minister who said little bit about what you're doing in Ireland having to do well. Crystal I just present having us again today in Saint Patrick's Day. Just another opportunity I think to show how close Ireland and America are. On how good our relationship is to. Quickly and everything else and some Pakistan has become I think symbol of how close. I would America are. Gonna continue to stay close into the future. The big concern in Arlington Europe at the moment as you know is code nineteen. I'm we've acted. I just as you back to decisively in the last couple of days so. We have restrictions on travel for example that in Italy for a few days already booked. Hasn't tomorrow. Schools will close our question to vote. We're banning all indoor galleries. More than a hundred people in Hanford gatherings of more than 500 results based on the road health advisory. From our CDC that we needed just for a couple of weeks has to make should the virus doesn't spread. We're particularly trying to protect older people and people with chronic diseases we haven't heard your forty K so far what that. We're real concerned that I could rise and that's why we're taking naps in the work. But as you know it's it's a virus that's gone pandemic. It's all over the world knows no borders knows no nationalities. I think we will need to work together in the world on this American. We're the richest country in the world you've got it's great scientists great companies great universities that we need them were. Treatments working on tests and work in the back seat. That's that's what gets tough.

