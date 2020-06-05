Transcript for Trump says he had 'no idea' the task force was so popular

President you mentioned the rotavirus task force and yesterday were told there were discussions of winding down. Maybe by the giving you junior freedom this morning that it will continue definitely. What's the rationale. Analysts had great success and bypasses. Fantastic job. Whether it was a ventilator is when we started we can have penalties and we got a built very quickly and now we're giving them to other countries all over the world and fast food for ventilator is. There's been no person in this whole country and our whole country that hasn't had a panel later. If he didn't you probably saw that number at the beginning it was really. Tough and we gotta go so fast it was really an incredible mobilization not since world war. Q is anything happened with not only meadowlands but everything else testing. He's doing really well. And into the task forces and language and I had a meeting yesterday at a meeting this morning. Probably even more importantly and so will be leaving that task force indefinitely policy in a certain point that'll end like things had. But will be adding some people to the task force and they'll be. More in the neighborhood probably have. Opening our country because our country has to get open again and the people wanted to be open but we have to open it up safely. So we'll be heading to a three additional members of the test scores. There may be one or two that will be less involved there were more involved with the the original formation of the ventilator and the ventilator systems but as they wanna say they can because it really definitive success. So. At a certain point we won't you tell us what's going to believe that we're gonna add a couple of people to it and that will again be for the opening of our country who are opening of the. Think about it we're opening our country had made the most successful economy in history for any country anywhere in the world. And then they came I was sitting right handed since there that have to close it should close watch. Basically we'll have to close our country. And just like you said with the within I said is it important that they. Nothing together it's not a question it's not a question you can't have the family together so said. So anyway we're have what we do something that we did the right move we saved. Millions of lives by doing what we did but it's unbelievably tough for a country. And most countries throughout the world did something similar that this affected a 18284. Countries and and sugars and then very sad thing so we're keeping the task force. For a period of time I look forward to what we can cause of this was present the job will be essentially hopefully over my right. And you've done a fantastic job. Yes. It. Well I guess you think we're always whining and put in as a question of what what the end point in his. His but it I think it is a change. A little bit I felt we could wind it down sooner. I had no idea how popular the task force. It is until actually yesterday when I started talking about wanting a doubt I'd get calls from very respected people. Saying I think would be better to keep it going it's done such a good you it's a respected task force it's. I. I do it myself I didn't know whether or not it was appreciated by the public but it is appreciated by the public.

