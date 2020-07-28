Transcript for Trump questions why he doesn't have high coronavirus approval rating like Dr. Fauci

And use it just. On that note Mr. President last night he tweets that would lead where are you saying that doctors found she misled the country about our brush department Hausa. No not at all I think I don't even know what his stances on it that was just you know he was at the it was that the task force meeting a little while ago. Have a very good relationship with doctors that you know sort of interest and we've listened to doctor about Jack haven't always agreed with him and it's I think pretty standard that's okay. He did not want us to band are. This this put up the band to China when China was heavily infected very badly Wuhan. He didn't want to do that and I did and other things that he tell me I was write any tell me has saved. Tens of thousands of lives which was generous but it's it's you know I think it's back then a band. I did the banner in Europe but I get along with it very well and I agree with a lot of what he said. So it's interesting. He's got a very good approval rating and I like that I it's good because remember he's working for this administration he's working with us. Can we we could've gotten of the people we could have. Gotten somebody else it didn't have to be ducked a fetching. He's working with our administration and for the most part we've done pretty much what he and others doctor Burks and others who were terrific. Recommended. He's got this high approval rating still. Why don't I have a high approval rating with respect and the administration. With respect to. The virus we should have a very high because what we've done in terms of I would just reading off about the masks in the gallons in the ventilator is an. Numbers that nobody seen. And the testing at 55 million tests we tested more than anybody in the world have a graph that I'd love to show you perhaps you've seen it. Where we are up here and the rest of the world is down at a level. That's eight just a tiny fraction of what we've done in terms of testing. So it's sort of this curious. A man who works for us with us very closely doctor fact sheet and doctor Burks also highly. Thought of and yet they're highly thought of what nobody likes me it can only be my personality that's so.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.