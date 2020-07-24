Transcript for Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices

Very big and very important being so. Bear with me take a little while. But it has to do with the thing called drug pricing and as you know congress has been. Working on this for decades and decades and we are now doing something that is. Going to be incredible lord the American public. So today are taking a bold and historic. Very dramatic action to reduce the price of prescription drugs. For American patience. And American seniors. Previous administrations did nothing absolutely nothing. As drug lobbyists special interest in foreign countries freely ripped off. Our citizens under anti the last administration alone drug prices or as a staggering 55%. Thanks in my administration's aggressive action since taking office. We have successfully lower drug prices for the first time in 51 years. But this reduction is still not close to where a lot what I expect. And I'm looking for. Help for a great seniors especially in particular that's what we're doing today you'll. Here's something which will be very shocking. To doing things that nobody thought could be done. What's gonna happen. Incredible impact. Unfortunately we've been waiting for congress to take action for. Many decades to reduce drug prices for more than. More than just a small handful of people. But even the small handful of people never get breast reductions and I'm unwilling to wait any longer airport today I'm signing for. Sweeping executive orders that will lead to massive reduction. In drug costs massive. We've already got them down a little bit but that's not good enough first time at 51 years as I said but that's acted and they represent the most far reaching prescription drug creek farms ever issued. By a president. Nothing even close. There's two of and yeah. An invasion. Bands. Go into. Favored nation.

