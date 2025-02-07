Trump's idea to relocate Palestinians could worsen humanitarian crisis: Experts

President Donald Trump recently suggested relocating the entire population of Gaza. Experts told ABC News this could worsen the humanitarian crisis on the ground.

February 7, 2025

