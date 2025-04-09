How Trump’s proposed pharmaceutical tariffs could drive up costs, cause drug shortage
President Donald Trump recently proposed tariffs on pharmaceutical products. Experts say this could lead to added costs, drug shortages and even a stall in research and development.
April 9, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
House meets for legislative business
- Live
Senate meets to consider Pres. Trump's executive nominations
- Live
Hearing for man accused in University of Idaho murders
- Live
Flood warnings continue across the Midwest and South; spring cold blast across the East impacting millions; critical fire danger in the Plains
Top Stories
Top Stories
Bessent says Trump reversal on reciprocal tariffs isn't because of market turmoil4 hours ago
President Trump announces increased 125% tariff rate on ChinaApr 09, 2025
US stocks surge as Trump announces 90-day pause on some tariffsApr 09, 2025
US 'holds all the cards' in tariff negotiations: Republican Rep. Pat HarriganApr 09, 2025
Prince Harry returns to court in LondonApr 09, 2025
Bryan Kohberger due in court for hearing in Idaho college murders caseApr 09, 2025
DHS to screen visa applicants’ social media for antisemitismApr 09, 2025
Michigan Gov. Whitmer criticizes Trump on tariffs, finds common groundApr 09, 2025
Florida Gators return home after March Madness victoryApr 09, 2025
DOJ, Coast Guard bust 45,000 pounds of cocaineApr 09, 2025
EU countries vote to introduce countermeasures to Trump tariffsApr 09, 2025
Trump should postpone tariffs: EconomistApr 09, 2025
Trump’s top trade rep grilled on sweeping tariffsApr 09, 2025
Russia starting new offensive attacks: Ukraine military chiefApr 09, 2025
Evidence hearing could be ‘make or break’ for Bryan Kohberger: Legal expertApr 09, 2025
Trump ramps up trade war as tariff fallout continuesApr 09, 2025
Wall Street braces for impact of new tariffsApr 09, 2025
Top IRS official resigns over deal on migrants’ dataApr 09, 2025
Inside El Salvador prison housing deported US migrantsApr 09, 2025
Dozens killed in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapseApr 09, 2025
Search for suspect in deadly Virginia mass shootingApr 09, 2025
First responders save trapped firefighterApr 09, 2025
Prince Harry in court to fight UK security rulingApr 09, 2025
New report links relaxation techniques to lower blood pressureApr 09, 2025
Man sues hospital after discovering he was switched at birthApr 09, 2025
Details emerge in ‘Ghost Adventures’ star’s wife's alleged murder-for-hire plotApr 09, 2025
Stocks fall as Trump's 104% tariff on Chinese imports set to take effect at midnightApr 08, 2025
Youth soccer coach charged in missing California teen's murderApr 08, 2025
Officials: New evidence in assassination plot against Trump at Florida golf courseApr 08, 2025
Protests erupt in Idaho after autistic teen shot by police10 minutes ago
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022