Transcript for UK becomes 1st country to approve Pfizer vaccine

The United Kingdom is the first country to approve Pfizer's Kobe nineteen vaccine each other could start receiving it in the next seven days. Maggie ruling has a closer look at how the process will work and whose first and. -- Monumental breakthrough in the fight against corona virus the UK now the first country in the world to improve the Pfizer vaccine promising to start giving to people in just a matter of days. While we've been working night and day to fight the virus and keep it under control we've been striving to you to develop vaccines they can give us hope. And that says he eventually. Release the codes along freedoms that a pound of societal. Vaccines are already on their way from warehouses in Belgium. A country desperate for this promising news as the UK nears a sobering total of 60000. Deaths from the virus it's. Pool we more Voigt told. That's as we celebrate his scientific achievement when the world carried away. We the overall optimism they. Fooled into the naive belief that the struggle and he's cove it's not. During his first round the government says 400000. People will be vaccinated with the most vulnerable living in care homes and their caregivers. Getting its first and expect to millions of doses to be made available before the end of this year. Hospitals are standing by ten vaccination centers are being billed as a health care systems as they're preparing for the largest vaccination program in the country's history the crisis hitting close to home for so many including the country's health secretary stresses how important this vaccine is saying despite the record breaking speed at which was developed. No corners have been cut even offering to take the shot mind on British television to prove it's safe. The government cautions that the vast majority of people not be vaccinated until the new here so things like social distancing and mask wearing remain vital but thanks to this vaccine. There was no will light at the end of the tunnel.

