US will 'hopefully' come in below 100,000 deaths from coronavirus: Trump

After previously predicting the U.S. death toll would be roughly 60,000 from the novel coronavirus, Trump said Friday the U.S. will "hopefully" remain below 100,000 deaths.
0:55 | 05/01/20

