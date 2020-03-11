US COVID-19 disaster

More
Virus cases are increasing in most states as Election Day approaches.
4:05 | 11/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US COVID-19 disaster

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:05","description":"Virus cases are increasing in most states as Election Day approaches. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"73981351","title":"US COVID-19 disaster","url":"/Health/video/us-covid-19-disaster-73981351"}