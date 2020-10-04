Transcript for US death toll from coronavirus will be 'substantially below' 100K: Trump

The numbers of death. People that have died. So horrible. Now on the other side you have the numbers of that is being used we're just saying are substantially reduce that usually decide that it's. Heading into downward curve. It's so New York we know where that is. But in the midst of all this grief and his pain we're seeing these signs and we're seeing a very strongly. Then a lot of that has to do with the aggressive strategy. In saving. So many lives with saving so many lives compared to what it could have been. So nobody knows what the number is. We. Had a number of a 100000 lives as many as that is it's impossible to even think of it. And that was the low end. With a tremendous amount of work. And a tremendous amount. You can call at many different things. Of people had to be extremely strong and brave. To be able to put up with what they've put up with but. The minimum if you did this. Social distancing. And every other aspect and I I think I can say 90% maybe even more than that were able to do it. The minimum number was a 100000. Lives that I think will be substantially under that number. Hard to believe that if you had 60000. You can never be happy. But that's a lot fewer than we average originally. Told them thinking so they said between 80220000. Lives on the minimum side and then up to 2.2 million lives if we didn't do anything. But it showed just tremendous resolve. Society the people of this country so we'll see what it ends up being but it looks like we're headed you. A number substantially below the 100000 that would be the low mark. And I hope that bears.

