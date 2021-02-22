-
Now Playing: The latest on people’s response to the COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Confirmation hearing for Judge Merrick Garland begins
-
Now Playing: 500K COVID deaths reported in US
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 death toll in the US reaches 500K milestone
-
Now Playing: Will we need annual COVID-19 vaccines?
-
Now Playing: US nearing 500,000 coronavirus-related deaths
-
Now Playing: Rep. Jamie Raskin opens up about losing son to depression
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: US nears 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: US COVID-19 death toll reaching 500,000
-
Now Playing: US approaches 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Some COVID-19 patients battle with effects months later
-
Now Playing: Self-care tips for parents during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Nearly 500,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Winter weather hampers COVID-19 vaccine deliveries
-
Now Playing: 6 million vaccines delayed by weather as Pfizer adjusts storage requirements
-
Now Playing: Why COVID-19 cases are declining
-
Now Playing: Debunking the false reason some women are hesitant to get the COVID vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Texans still without water after historic winter storm
-
Now Playing: Pfizer to study effects of vaccine in pregnant women