Transcript for US reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in consecutive days since January

The US is reporting the highest number of co the cases on consecutive days since January. We're also seeing record high hospitalizations for people under 49 years old this is dallas' run out of icu beds for children. Marcus Moore is there with the latest. This morning cope with nineteen surging across the south this case is Klein and wouldn't help. The eight states with the highest case rates all in the same region. In Houston nearly 600 patients waiting for hospital beds 87 of them. Icu beds nationwide more than 140000. New Kobe cases reported Friday and Saturday the highest on consecutive days since January. Hospitals now feeling the pressure from the fast. Asked movie search then downloads when you have. Zero I CU men's love children. A means of your child's car records show has partner did you Norton factors something needs nice you'd better or. More likely to have proven need nation bent. We don't have one. Your child away another child that. Takes is now treating more hospitalized patients than the peak of last year's summer outrage. Jessica Gonzales is nine year old son Francisco is one of them. Yeah yeah. It's an idea and that's out if that don't get it. A sign of hope this morning. Booster shots for the if you know compromised officially rolling out authorized by the FDA Michigan resident Marianne Mozart who takes medication that weakens our immune system. Among the first to receive the shocked. I was waiting just waiting to pull the trigger. I was ready eagle Uday and I get. Diane in the meantime back here in Texas the battle over masks is escalating over the weekend the Texas Supreme Court side it would governor Greg Abbott's Wren. Automask mandates here in the state but some of the city and school leaders who defied the governor's order. They have so far said they will push forward with their mass mandates for now Diane. I'm Marcus Moore in Dallas thank you. As Dallas runs out of icu beds for children Texas Children's Hospital has diagnosed more than thirty co infections. Of Kobe nineteen and RSV pathologist and chief financial pediatrician in chief at Texas Children's Hospital doctor Jim Barcella Vick. Has more on this actress holly thanks for being here and I are really busy how bad is it there what are you seeing. Well good morning Diane ness is the largest search today this is our work wave of code of nineteen and armor presenting so many thousands vote help your workers across country Children's Hospital. Up making a point our code in nineteen is that a major impact on children and analysts cross country and toddlers school age children teenagers are all being impact it. This deal just surged. And now we are 95%. Or more or chased you'd adults and children and analysts locally or are clearly pistols assert having the biggest impact yet on children and adolescents during the pandemic. So what causes these. Co infections with Kobe and RSV and what does that mean for these kids. Well that's a great question that we are still obviously monitoring closely does and new and -- pediatric not seen as a war we have you agree reaching changes rest regards circulating at the same time. Particularly wrap itself around Texas and neighboring states right now so it's not surprising now see children being impacted when it. Both viruses. Out particularly infants and young children. We've had days and just a recent weeks shall we had 30% or more or pediatric icu beds with RC inspections. Some of those children who have been hospitalized. Epic Cohen actions it could be it could mean more severe respiratory illness we do know how to treat these children with rcn went over it and so are now a managing that. It is certainly a new challenge Boris. A some school districts in Texas are requiring students to Wear masks despite. The governor's executive order banning mass requirements do you think masking as a crucial peace to fighting this pediatric search. Masking very important these are lessons we learned in 21 with adults and adolescents and children. We stand by the recommendations of the American academy yet her children three years of age and above should be masking particularly when there are around. Other children adults strangers. O would unknown vaccination status of children under oh here's a page still the united acts of the vaccine. And many teenagers asked majority and teenagers regions still on vaccinated. So masking is. She part of the strategy. And in addition you other aspects of the classroom as were openings all across state taxes now and many of our cell. We have also a reminder of the importance of distancing and facing in the classrooms. Be availability and advertisers in the classrooms hallways working together parents and teachers. Or mitigate this impact this is easier solutions that are rounder were immediately. Even fascinating and teenager now HA HA ought to six weeks and Peru today to get own protection against government. Asking works immediately works are staged urged NATO waged street than an hour at least they're. Room doctors over sonic at Texas Children's Hospital we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you Diane.

