Transcript for Utah governor issues mask mandate

We must work together to keep infections all until a vaccine is available. Therefore tonight under clear and a new state of emergency to address hospital overcrowding. And to protect intensive care unit capacity. Because scientists and medical experts overwhelmingly recommend masks as an effective way to limit the spread of Covert nineteen. I'm placing entire state of Utah under a mask mandate until further notice masks do not negatively affect our economy. And wearing him as the easiest ways to slow the spread of the virus. Experts tell us that master not cause a shortage of oxygen your brain or cause disease. We cannot afford to debate this issue and a longer Utah's may not participate in our host casual social gatherings with individuals other than those in their immediate household. For the next two weeks during this two week period our public health teams will significantly expand our testing operations. During this two week period and beyond. Will test more people have symptoms and we will also launch of targeted testing program for those who don't have symptoms.

