Vaccine brings hope to millions

Infectious disease specialist and ABC's conservative doctor Todd Eller and joins us now for more on the vaccine rollout for top government officials today. Hello doctor aren't. Deters. National and you know we know that the vice president and we know that the surgeon general the house speaker all got vaccinated today but the real headline today is that you. You got your first dose of the vaccine today after nine months of treating patients on the front lines in this. How did fields and finally get that shot. Well you know Diana and I know you like superheroes aren't an Italian help. Picture the picture the avengers when they assemble the war black widow Captain America the Hulk. Hire me and so when they get together it's like a force field I felt like I was looking Colorado my colleagues. Meet you know fifty of them. Distance are getting their vaccines are waiting the fifteen minutes tonight. Pictures all together with literally like a force field around it felt powerful entity teams this kind of sliver of hope. Here at a time when you know that things are out of control in the United States. So glad to hear it and so glad to see an mothers or else and we hope you're feeling well in your arms feeling good dollar estimate. He was painless. First Joe's painless. That's good to hear. Car that should reassure people let's turn into an issue on this vaccine roll out pandemic has brought to light as as we've talked about before. Some ongoing health disparities based on race and class in our country. Certain general Jerome Adams spoke specifically about race today when he got his vaccine let's listen. When he's gatekeepers are informed and confident. Their communities will be informed and confident that so many people of color had a hand in developing. In testing and it has the potential to correct at least some of the health disparities is pandemic is unveils. So doctor 000 what kind of changes and improvements to deal with those racial disparities in health care. Do you foresee coming out of this pandemic diminished focused our attention do you think that. We might make progress because of what we've been through. I really hope cemetery The New England Journal of Medicine cannot with the perspective last month called trust worthiness before trust. I think you know it's very important that we communicate that these vaccines are 95% of the act of interstate. Fort form he's on the communities of color and racial minorities to really trust us. We have to gain their trust so I think what's most important but what you just showed is the fact that surgeon general Adams actually got a bit. Vaccinated you know in front of America so so I'm people can see dead. This is not just about white people getting vaccinated that this is something that is going to protect all of us remember blacks make up 13%. Of the population. You're responsible for over 20% of doubt. Deaths from cold in nineteen so we wanted she we want to see. You know. Actions speak louder than words we want to see the respected elected officials and trusted local and national faith leaders and you don't actually getting vaccinated and I know this is happening right now hopefully that's gonna make a difference. And doctor Haller and you know when you think about public officials like the vice president like the house speaker getting vaccinated. How important do you think it is for the public to see that and how do you strike a balance between the priority of getting the vaccine to the people who needed them most. Vs the need for the public to see leaders lead by example. It is really tricky Diana being cut. Try to prioritize and that scene that we want for every American for every person around in the world. We want to get vaccinated. And yet you know we want to balance the most vulnerable groups from the roof from the people who worked. At the most risk of getting infected on a daily basis I I think it's a challenge but I do think we need leaders to show. Been any and roll up their sleeves in hand and get it actually I do think that's important. In my wall now that everybody saw doctor Todd Eller and get the vaccine I'm sure there going to be lining up without hesitation. I don't know look at other knowledge hopes. That gallery it's always great to have you angry to see that you you've got that vaccine first in line and well deserved thank you.

