-
Now Playing: UK scientists find new data on efficacy of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Now Playing: Here’s every public figure who has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine so far
-
Now Playing: Delayed visa processes leave families of U.S. citizens in limbo
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 3, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Battle over school reopenings
-
Now Playing: Long Beach mayor discusses high rate of Latino COVID deaths in LA County
-
Now Playing: Former NFL players speak out about controversial ‘race-norming’ concussion protocol
-
Now Playing: Tampa Bay Buccaneers star surprises health care workers
-
Now Playing: Kansas City Chiefs have Super Bowl COVID-19 scare
-
Now Playing: Another winter storm forms across the country
-
Now Playing: Slain Capitol officer lies in honor at US Capitol
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden confident there will be compromise on COVID relief
-
Now Playing: NFL considered race in paying head injury claims: Lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Congress discusses removing Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees
-
Now Playing: Biden hopes for COVID-19 relief bill compromise
-
Now Playing: Snow shoveling leads to deadly shooting
-
Now Playing: Taye Diggs dishes on ‘All American’ and new children’s book