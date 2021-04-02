Oxford’s early data, not yet peer reviewed, revealed that the AstraZeneca vaccine can reduce the spread of COVID-19 by more than 50%, suggesting those vaccinated are unlikely to infect others.

Here’s every public figure who has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine so far

Joe Biden, Queen Elizabeth, Dr. Fauci, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Sir Ian McKellen are among the first in the world to get vaccinated.