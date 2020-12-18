Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine

More
Second lady Karen Pence got the shot too.
0:26 | 12/18/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

