Virtual variety show lends helping hands and some laughs

More
Ed Helms, actor and comedian, discussed hosting “Whiskey Sour Happy Hour” invites fans to watch performers and help the music community.
2:20 | 05/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virtual variety show lends helping hands and some laughs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"Ed Helms, actor and comedian, discussed hosting “Whiskey Sour Happy Hour” invites fans to watch performers and help the music community.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70646659","title":"Virtual variety show lends helping hands and some laughs","url":"/Health/video/virtual-variety-show-lends-helping-hands-laughs-70646659"}