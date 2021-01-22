-
Now Playing: President Biden unveils bold new COVID-19 strategy
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden's efforts to boost the economy
-
Now Playing: Is there a ‘good’ type of sugar?
-
Now Playing: Washington governor sets goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day
-
Now Playing: Concerning news about COVID-19 variant
-
Now Playing: Biden’s COVID plan
-
Now Playing: Safety precautions that could help protect you against new COVID-19 variant
-
Now Playing: New White House Press Secretary discusses vaccine rollout plans
-
Now Playing: Biden's lays out national COVID-19 strategy as crisis worsens, vaccine rollout lags
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, January 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: Unpacking President Joe Biden’s big vaccination promises
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: Health experts warn of COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’
-
Now Playing: Race to vaccinate amid new COVID-19 variant in California
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: COVID-19: 1 year later
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden’s 1st full day in office
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at White House COVID-19 presser