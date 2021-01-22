Transcript for Your Voice: Getting vaccinated

More groups are becoming eligible for their doses of the vaccine now elderly folks in most states can get back -- one. 87 year old central Ohio resident a retired family physician sharing but getting the shot today. Meant to him. Because in the eighties her hunger actor anyway it's. Just as partners here isolation from Britain's. Here we go the good news across got them back into him Carter's critique group. I feel a little. It's our will eventually. Catch. Extra protection venues comparison. Showed reassuring it's. Looking forward to taking power turner street got its. And then news room here in kids. But that's me. Yeah yeah. It means so much this actually intended to everybody gets into our society to families like like that it's that was a great. Video diary were called us we thank. Abdomen in Ohio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.