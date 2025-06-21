Weekend health roundup

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel breaks down what to know about new COVID-19 variant that causes “razor blade throat,” new skin cancer warnings for people of color, and more.

June 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live