Wellness challenge rebuilds body, mind and soul

Fitness expert Joey Thurman discusses his new wellness challenge “commit not to quit” and it’s potential to better your body, mind and soul.

January 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live